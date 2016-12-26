12:12pm Tue 27 December
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Can you find 'DOG' in this puzzle?

Can you spot the word 'DOG' in this word search? Photo / Reddit
Can you spot the word 'DOG' in this word search? Photo / Reddit

"OH, NOT another easy find-the-word story," I hear you snobbishly proclaim.

But despite featuring just three letters, this seemingly simple puzzle will make you want to tear your hair out.

Look carefully at the image below, and do your best to spot the word "DOG".

Can you spot the word 'DOG' in this find-a-word? Photo / Reddit
Can you spot the word 'DOG' in this find-a-word? Photo / Reddit

And don't try to be a smart-arse - it's not a trick question where the answer is actually just the word below the box.

You need to find it within the actual letters.

Give up? Do you hate us? Is your hair littered across the floor beneath you, seeing you've now pulled it all out in frustration?

We've got you. Scroll down for the answer.

If you're still with the family and feel like causing a bit of chaos, put the political debate to bed and show them this instead.

It's guaranteed to provide fun, fun outrage.

Didn't think to look diagonally, did you? Photo / Reddit
Didn't think to look diagonally, did you? Photo / Reddit

- news.com.au

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 27 Dec 2016 13:43:53 Processing Time: 14ms