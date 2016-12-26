Can you find 'DOG' in this puzzle?

"OH, NOT another easy find-the-word story," I hear you snobbishly proclaim.

But despite featuring just three letters, this seemingly simple puzzle will make you want to tear your hair out.

Look carefully at the image below, and do your best to spot the word "DOG".

And don't try to be a smart-arse - it's not a trick question where the answer is actually just the word below the box.

You need to find it within the actual letters.

Give up? Do you hate us? Is your hair littered across the floor beneath you, seeing you've now pulled it all out in frustration?

We've got you. Scroll down for the answer.

If you're still with the family and feel like causing a bit of chaos, put the political debate to bed and show them this instead.

It's guaranteed to provide fun, fun outrage.

- news.com.au