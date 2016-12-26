Former model takes out Fashion in the Fields supreme award

A former Kiwi model and brain injury advocate has taken out this years Fashion in the Fields supreme award.

Elizabeth Charleston beat out four other contestants to secure the win, including celebrity builder Martin Laidlaw from The Block, who took out the men's division.

The supreme winner was judged shortly after 4.30pm, wrapping up a day of heats at one of the most-loved events at the annual Boxing Day races.

Charleston won first the Canvas Ladies Racewear and then supreme categories wearing a Lacey orange two piece, with black and white accessories.

She ordered her dress from England online and hand stitched black lining underneath it to match her black heels and two tone black and white clutch.

Charleston suffered a brain injury in 2005 after the horse she was riding stumbled and fell in the Bombay Hills.

She has since struggled with overstimulation but said she'd been preparing for today for weeks.

"I had a really quiet build up because I wanted to enjoy today," she told the Herald.

"I was going to be at the Boxing Day races come hell or high water."

Charleston has been involved with horses most of her life and today was her first big fashion win.

"I'm pretty blimming excited, very very happy," she said.

"It's just so nice to get a win on such a big race day."

Charleston was flying home to Gisborne tonight where she would celebrate her win with a cup of hot water and some time relaxing on the couch.

Block builder Laidlaw also enjoyed his first win at Ellerslie today.

Dressed in a light grey Zara suit with a waistcoat, black and white hat and black shoes without socks, Laidlaw said the win probably helped his reputation as 'the hot builder'.

He said getting to dress up was a bit of fun for him considering how he had to dress for work.

"Everyone's got to dress up every so often," he said.

Monique Allen, who won the over 45 category, owns 1000 pairs of shoes including the gold Dior heels which helped bag her win today.

The former farmer said she was shocked at her win.

"We just came in for some fun and looking at all the other ladies I thought 'I don't stand a chance'," she said.

"It was an absolutely fantastic surprise."

Claudia Campbell, who won the under 25s division, came from Aline of fashion in the field competitors.

"My mum and my sister are quite into it," she said.

Putting together her outfit, a blue floral dress with rose gold accessories, had been a family affair with Campbell's grandma stitching mesh to the bottom of her London tailored dress by hand.

- NZ Herald