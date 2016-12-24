'F*** cancer': Rachel Hunter arrives home for Christmas, spends time with 'courageous' mother

She's the international supermodel whose career has taken her around the world.

But on Thursday, Rachel Hunter returned home to spend the Christmas holidays with her mother.

The 47-year-old shared a photo with her sister Jacqui and mother Janeen, who is thought to be battling cancer.

In the heart-warming photo, Jacqui hugs Janeen from behind, as Rachel wraps her arms around the Christmas tree.

"Beautiful to be home for Christmas, with our Mum", Rachel wrote in the caption. "She has been courageous this year".

Rachel added the hashtag, "F*** cancer", appearing to confirm her mother's health problems.



In the photo, Rachel appears to be enjoying spending time with her family over the festive season.

She smiles widely in the photo while wearing a loose-fitting sleeveless black dress.

Jacqui also looked casual chic, wearing a grey shirt, leggings and Nike trainers.

Janine also appeared delighted to be reunited with her daughters, smiling happily.

It is not the first time Rachel's family have personally affected by cancer, as Jacqui has previously battled melanoma.

The cosy living room in Auckland is a world away from the glamorous jet-set lifestyle Rachel usually leads.

It seemed the model, who recently starred in a safety video for Air New Zealand, came without her two children, Renée, 24, and Liam, 22.

Rachel shares the children with her ex-husband, Rod Stewart.

Renée is a graduate of London Contemporary Dance School and appears to be following in her mother's footsteps by signing to a modelling agency.

- Daily Mail