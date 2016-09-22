Katie Price shocks with bizarre wardrobe malfunction

Say what you like about businesswoman and glamour model Katie Price, she knows how to get people reading.

The 38-year-old Brit and ex-wife of Peter Andre is also an accomplished author, having published dozens of autobiographies, novels and children's books that she definitely, absolutely, 100 per cent wrote herself.

The Artist Formerly Known As Jordan has clearly lived a very interesting life, as she's just launched her sixth (!) autobiography.

Six memoirs in, Price has her book launches down to a fine art now: Turn up in a ludicrous, headline-grabbing outfit for maximum publicity.

Past events have seen her dress as a giant pink pony or swaddled in an oversized pair of lips. Keeping with the title of this month's memoir, Reborn, she fronted up to the book launch encased in a giant egg, which she then emerged from clad in nothing more than a nude-coloured body stocking.

Price seemed to have a little accidentally-on-purpose wardrobe malfunction, as the front of her bodysuit was soaked through and almost entirely see-through. What was this mystery fluid - goo from inside the primordial egg from which she hatched? Passion Pop she's spilt down her front? I guess we'll never know (until she no doubt includes the incident in her next autobiography).

- news.com.au