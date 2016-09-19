Lewis Road Creamery's new summer flavour

A new flavour of Lewis Road Creamery goodness has hit stores today, just in time for summer.

Available during spring and summer only, Lewis Road Creamery Fresh Strawberry Milk is the first in a series of seasonal flavoured milks set to roll out in the coming months.

Made in collaboration with OOB (Omaha Organic Berries), the thirst-quencher combines Lewis Road milk with real strawberries and is free from pesky artificial preservatives.

Founder Peter Cullinane says strawberry is their most requested flavour and claims the milk is a "game changer" amongst what's currently available.

In addition to the new flavour and following the success of a one-day-only promotion with Uber earlier this year, Lewis Road Creamery Strawberry Ice Cream is also returning to supermarket freezers today, permanently.

"We have worked hard to create two recipes that ensure this delicious summer fruit is the star of the show and we can't wait to share them with New Zealand," said Cullinane.

Lewis Road Creamery created mania last year after the release of the esteemed chocolate milk in collaboration with Whittaker's. Will the new offering garner the same hype?