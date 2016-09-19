4:33pm Mon 19 September
Emmy Awards 2016: Best and worst dressed

Claire Danes, Millie Bobby Brown and Emily Ratajkowski at the 2016 Emmy Awards. Photo / Getty
Claire Danes, Millie Bobby Brown and Emily Ratajkowski at the 2016 Emmy Awards. Photo / Getty

This year's parade down the Emmy red carpet saw stars dazzle in golden gowns, florals and lace, mermaid cuts and, of course, some fatal fashion blunders no one was expecting.

From the stand out style spotted on Stranger Things newcomer Millie Bobby Brown to the ham-coloured blunder by Veep's Anna Chlumsky, here are our picks of the best and the worst looks from the 2016 Emmy Awards.

The best

1. Laverne Cox

The 32-year-old actress was easily the most regal figure on the red carpet in this Naeem Khan mermaid-cut dress.

Laverne Cox. Photo / Getty
Laverne Cox. Photo / Getty

2. Kristin Bell

Kristin Bell gets our vote in this fairy-like number by Zuhair Murad.

Kristin Bell. Photo / Getty
Kristin Bell. Photo / Getty

3. Julie Bowen

Classic and elegant in white, the Modern Family star makes a delicate choice in a dress by Lela Rose.

Julie Bowen. Photo / Getty
Julie Bowen. Photo / Getty

4. Sarah Paulson

An unusual choice for Paulson, we're fans of this beaded green Prada number.

Sarah Paulson. Photo / Getty
Sarah Paulson. Photo / Getty

5. Emily Ratajkowski

The model's mermaid-inspired eye makeup, Zac Posen gown and slicker than slick hair made for a standout combo on the carpet.

Emily Ratajkowski. Photo / Getty
Emily Ratajkowski. Photo / Getty

6. Millie Bobby Brown

Millie is perfection in this delightful Red Valentino dress which manages to strike just the right balance between dramatic and age-appropriate.

Millie Bobby Brown. Photo / Getty
Millie Bobby Brown. Photo / Getty
Millie on the carpet with her co-stars from Stranger Things. Photo / Getty
Millie on the carpet with her co-stars from Stranger Things. Photo / Getty

7. Claire Danes

Her fake tan was a little too "Geordie Shore" but Danes's dress definitely made up for it.

Claire Danes. Photo / Getty
Claire Danes. Photo / Getty

Worst

1. Gabby Hoffmann

Rolling out of bed and into some heels just isn't going to cut it, sorry Gabby.

Gabby Hoffmann. Photo / Getty
Gabby Hoffmann. Photo / Getty

2. Aeriel Winter

Channeling the Kardashians doesn't work for everyone.

Aerial Winter. Photo / Getty
Aerial Winter. Photo / Getty

3. Amy Poehler

A dress inspired by the colour of pea soup was never going to be a winner.

Amy Poehler. Photo / Getty
Amy Poehler. Photo / Getty

4. Anna Chlumsky

Chlumsky's choice is all kinds of wrong, posing this year's biggest "what was she thinking?" moment to date.

Anna Chlumsky. Photo / Getty
Anna Chlumsky. Photo / Getty

5. Hari Nef

While the style isn't the worst thing we've seen, the creepy cherubic faces aren't winning anyone over.

Hari Nef. Photo / Getty
Hari Nef. Photo / Getty

