Woman live streams her disastrous Tinder date after match invites 15 other women

A woman who was delighted to be invited to a date on a boat with her Tinder match, was in for a shock when the occasion became a little crowded.

Kayla Hutch from Chicago boarded the vessel to find her date, Emad Perotta - a male model - had invited his friends and 15 other women along for the ride on Lake Michigan.

And when she spotted him canoodling with another of the invitees, she decided to share her horror on Facebook by live streaming the events on board.

Her footage from the disastrous outing has had a total of 85,000 views.

"I'm live from this boat. What's happening here - this is Emad," she explained.

"He invited me on the boat but now he's with another girl he invited. Oh and they're making out - they're hugging."

However, she did see the funny side joking that she felt she was in an episode of The Bachelor.

"Here's the story. Six months ago I went on Tinder and matched with Emad. He started messaging me," she explained.

Continued below.

Related Content Cartoon: New Kiwi dream starts here Diana Clement: Do you have $4k to spend on loo rolls? Colorado Place meets Holden Colorado in 'impromptu street party'

"I matched with him on Tinder and he has best friends in my old building.

"He's been messaging me and texting me for six months and I haven't been responding until he said there was a boat."

As soon as she got on board, she quickly realised that she wasn't the only person Emad had been getting friendly with on Tinder.

"The first girl I met, I said: 'How do you know Emad'. She said, 'we met on Tinder'. Now I'm stuck here for five hours.

"He's making out with a very pretty Brazilian girl. But he told me, 'it's OK, don't feel uncomfortable, it's not awkward'.

"So that's the motto I'm living by."

Kayla did try to escape from the uncomfortable situation, by calling out to passing boats.

"I yelled at one of these boats going by. I told them I would pay $100 to take me back and they said no.

"I'm stuck on here because I can't swim.

"I don't know any of these people. If anyone is on Lake Michigan please come and save me."

Finally though, she managed to make her escape and posted a video as she sailed away on another boat.

"I was rescued," she said gleefully. "There's the boat in the distance. I'm going home guys."

After her videos swept the web, Kayla came in for some criticism from people who accused her of being a gold digger for agreeing to the boat trip.

But she took to her Facebook page to hit back at the accusations.

"To address some of the comments on the other posts. I don't believe I was being a golddigger, it was Emad's cousin who rented the boat, Emad works at a bar.

"I also recently took a 20 per cent pay cut to work as a mental health practitioner with homeless populations, I'm not concerned about money.

"I thought this would just be a fun way to meet a new person, I didn't realise the sinister turn it would take."

However, she urged people not to blame Emad for what happened.

"Please go easy on Emad, and don't spam him, we all make mistakes," she said.

"I wouldn't want this to affect his life negatively in the long run.

"Hopefully this can be a moment of humanity and a learning lesson for all of us. Heck, I've already signed up for swim lessons at the YMCA!"

- Daily Mail