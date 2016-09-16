Curves ahead: Ashley Graham debuts lingerie collection at New York Fashion Week

Ashley Graham walked the New York Fashion Week runway for the second time on Wednesday in support of her latest lingerie collection, reports the Daily Mail.

The 27-year-old plus-size icon took to the New York catwalk for Canadian retailer Addition Elle, showcasing her new line of slinky bed wear and bras alongside a host of other curvy models.

Before hitting the runway, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue beauty told the brand's Facebook live host that this year's show that the fans could expect: ''Sheer, creams, lace, bondage - we've got dog collars for the freaks at home.'

Ashley opened and closed the lingerie portion of the show, but was also joined by big-name plus-size models including Sabina Karlsson and Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods.

Each model wore tousled, textured hair with a touch of red eye shadow applied below the lower lid.

The show began with a ready-to-wear collection that encompassed everything from office wear to sequined cocktail dresses and even mesh bodysuits.

Flowing skirts and plunging blouses were topped by fall-ready jackets and even one form-fitting catsuit appeared on the plus-size ladies on the runway.

But the lingerie show was the segment the crowd was waiting for, with Ashley strutting out first in a cream and black push-up bra and matching set of panties detailed with black embroidered flowers.

Other models in the show sported red lace ensembles with sexy cutaways or satin negligees that only barely grazed the thigh.

Some outfits were paired with fur accents or flowing silken robes.

The models topped their looks with sexy sultry hair cascading around their faces

Bodysuits were also a key part of the body positivity advocate's Holiday collection, with many featuring alluring mesh paneling and intricate lace designs.

Ashley finished off the show by walking out in a sultry black satin and cream lace bodysuit that perfectly hugged her famous curves.

Ashley first made her New York Fashion Week debut at last September's event, starting off a year that has seen her go from strength to strength in her career.

Just months later she became the first plus-size model to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue.

- Daily Mail