Do you think like a man or like a woman? Test will show you

The London Science Museum has come under fire over an exhibit that claims to determine whether you use your brain like a male or female.

The test, called 'What Sex Is Your Brain?', features a series of short visual brain teasers in a multiple choice format.

"Generally males and females are very similar to each other in the way they think," reads the quiz's introduction. "Psychologists have developed tests to show up some differences between the sexes."

So, how does it work?

Regardless of their gender, users start out in the middle of a gender "scale".

As they answer the six questions, the arrow shifts towards the male or female end, which are coloured blue and pink respectively.

Ultimately, the test claims that men on average are better at "seeing things in three dimensions" and "being able to imagine how things rotate", while women perform better at tests that "distinguish between subtle hints and details" and require "a good visual memory".

But the test has come under fire online, as users deem it sexist and scientifically inaccurate.

Alex Tyrrell, head of exhibitions and programmes at the Science Museum, addressed the criticism in a blog post, saying it was "designed to be tongue-in-cheek and provocative".

He said some of the research used around the display was more than a decade old, and that the thinking behind it was to communicate the latest research as accurately as possible.

"The idea of Who am I? was always to raise questions. We present issues in ways that provoke debate, however we would never want to compromise the accuracy of the content on display," he said.

"Science moves fast, and while it isn't always possible for us to keep up, on some issues it is essential that we quicken our pace to make sure we haven't been left behind.

"We would like to keep all of our galleries and exhibitions up-to-date, but with many thousands of objects on show and finite resources and time this is not always possible."

- news.com.au