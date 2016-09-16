Incredible act of kindness puts a smile of Kiwi woman's face

Shontelle Crosby has something to smile about.

The New Zealand mother-of-four was born with crooked teeth and, for as long as she can remember, they have caused her issues.

But an amazing act of kindness worth $30,000 has now fixed her smile and left her proud to show off her new grin, the Daily Mail reports.

Shontelle sent a video to MoreFM after they aired a segment discussing whether people were happy with their teeth.

In the video, she explained how her crooked smile had caused lifelong issues.

"From the moment I was born my teeth were squashed in and, over time, they deteriorated and this is what I've been left with.

"As a mother it's very hard for my children to ask me why my teeth are like this."

She said it was hard that she couldn't take photos with her children and she said she dealt with depression and anxiety because of the situation.

The Alpers Dental company in Auckland saw the video and contacted Shontelle about fixing her teeth.

They were so touched by her story they gave her the $30,000 surgery for free.

In a heartwarming video - which has now been viewed more than 22,000 times on Facebook - Shontelle can be seen looking at her new smile for the first time.

Holding a mirror to her face after the lengthy surgery, she begins to cry.

"Oh my god it's amazing," she said choking back tears. "Thank you so much."

- Daily Mail