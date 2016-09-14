Kinky couple Anne Hardcastle and Michael Taylor arrested after 'rough threesome'

A glamorous New York couple will appear in court tomorrow for allegedly forcing another woman in rough sex that left her battered and bruised after the Sundance Film Festival in January.

The New York Daily News reports that the woman met Anne Hardcastle, 27, and Michael Taylor, 45, while they were in town for the film fest.

She claims Taylor bought three rounds of tequila as the couple chatted the woman up and then invited her to an afterparty.

The pair said they needed to detour to their hotel room first where they gave the woman more alcohol and Ecstasy and then suggested a threesome.

The victim said she texted two friends saying she might need a ride home soon but before she could escape everything "went black", she told prosecutors.

She woke up next to Hardcastle with scratch marks all over her upper body, suction marks on her neck, bruises and bite marks on her arm, a bitten lower lip and acute vaginal pain.

The victim presented to the hospital at which time she found an Instagram friend request from Hardcastle.

Detectives advised her to find out all she could about that night through Hardcastle, who admitted she molested her, performed oral sex on her and licked her breasts, prosecutors said.

She also claimed Taylor fondled the victim's breasts and also touched her.

"You said you liked it rough and so I gave you what you wanted," Hardcastle told the victim in an incriminating online message, prosecutors claim.

However Hardcastle's dad, Ed Hardcastle, said he didn't believe the news.

"The last thing she would do is engage in this sort of activity. She's not that sort of person at all. She wouldn't hurt anyone," he said.

The Maryland dad said his daughter and Taylor had been dating for a couple of years. He described Taylor as a principal at a financial firm and a former pro hockey player.

The couple were arrested last Friday and are being held without bail as the await extradition to Utah.

- news.com.au