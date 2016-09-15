Elle Macpherson reveals all on Queen St today

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Supermodel legend Elle Macpherson has officially launched her new lingerie range in New Zealand.

The fashion icon is in Auckland this morning to promote her new line, Elle Macpherson Body, which will be available to buy at Farmers from today.

At the downtown Farmers branch, on Queen St, Macpherson appeared briefly for a photo call with media.

As she walked in to the room, she happily greeted shop staff who had lined up to catch a glimpse of her.

Dressed in a red and black lace number, wearing strappy high heels, she posed happily for the cameras.

She later changed into a spaghetti-strap black dress for more photos - and bringing some laughter when she said of herself: "She's a pro!"

The lingerie range is made up of a range of items which come in various colours. Many of those on show today featured lace and colours such as aqua blue, lime green, light peach and soft pinks.

She's promising the collection will add something fresh and very Downunder with fabric sporting bold, unexpected colours and lingerie fashioned using modern silhouettes.

The collection has been developed in partnership Australian apparel entrepreneur Simon De Winter.

"I believe that true luxury is comfort and style," said Macpherson. "In designing the collection, I've paid close attention to detail, but I don't ever forfeit fit for fashion."

The glamorous 52-year-old earlier visited the TVNZ Breakfast programme where host Nadine Chalmers-Ross bravely posed for a selfie alongside her famous guest.

A selfie with a supermodel is always a little intimidating! Lovely lovely woman though #thebody #ellemacpherson #selfiewithasupermodel A photo posted by Nadine Chalmers-Ross (@nadi_cr) on Sep 14, 2016 at 1:00pm PDT

- NZ Herald