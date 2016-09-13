Uni student emails insane list of demands to roommates before she even meets them

Living in close quarters can make or break even the closest of friendships. But one UCLA student managed to get her new roommates off-side before she even met them, with her insane list of demands.

Emailing her two roommates ahead of the start of term, Ashly berated the pair when they didn't reply promptly.

She then laid down the law, detailing exactly what she would and would not tolerate, in an email posted to Twitter by her new roommate Winnie.

My roommate that I haven't even met... pic.twitter.com/OkJwUF8LGp — Winnie (@miniwinnieee) September 1, 2016

"I'll take the top bunk of the bunk bed that has a bottom and top bunk.

"I DO NOT want the single bunk where it has a desk underneath the top bunk, so don't try and leave me that.

"I'm also taking one of the white closets. There should be two white closets and I'm taking one of them. I don't care which one it is, just know I'm taking one of them."I want the desk that's near the window. Plain and simple.

"I don't care who gets the bottom bunk but just know what I stated is what I'm expecting once I arrive at the dorm and I won't be in the mood for any arguing or other nonsense because one of you decided to deliberately disregard this email.

"If needs be I'll turn it into a bigger situation so don't try me. Sorry but not that sorry for the attitude.

"I don't like being ignored because that's just rude but that's what you both decided to do, so I decided to make it clear now on the kind of person I am and what I will and will not take.

"So as a final reminder: I am getting the top bunk bed with the bed on the bottom, I am getting one of the white closets, and I'm getting the desk near the window.

"That's fair enough to ask considering I'm giving up fighting for the bottom bunk."

But the story doesn't end there.

Responding to Ashly's email, Winnie's roommate decided to spell out a few home truths of her own.

In it, she cited a list of things she did not appreciate, including:

"You assuming off the bat that we are ignoring you. Please, don't play the victim. It's petty.

"You making all of these demands. While it may not seem like it to you, it seems like it to us.

"Your attitude. GIRL, WE HAVEN'T EVEN MET YET. But at this rate, I don't think I wanna even meet you anymore #SORRYBUTNOTTHATSORRY

"Your sense of entitlement ... just because you gave up the BOTTOM BUNK. Please, there is more to life than the bottom bunk."

Of course, Ashly wasn't going to take that lying down (in her top bunk...)

@miniwinnieee Final Update: Housing never responded to my request, so I am stuck with the Ticking Time Bomb pic.twitter.com/5bGB0Sigdf — Winnie (@miniwinnieee) September 9, 2016

She then replied: "Word of advice: while I stepped out of line with my attitude, you throwing it right back along with other snarky, unnecessary comments is just fighting fire with fire.

"I'm mature enough to put out the fire myself once I see it spreading, but other people aren't so I don't think that was necessarily the right way to handle the situation.

"However like I said, the fact that you stuck up for you and Winnie seemed pretty cool to me - I like people who know how to speak up for themselves but, most importantly, for others too.

"So yeah, I don't mind starting over considering the fact that I don't get along with people right off the bat because I'm not that much of a people person.

"So I'm not looking to find other roommates either.

"I'm also really chill too. But as you can see from my previous email, I am like a ticking time bomb that sets off when certain things I don't like happen to me.

"I went far with the assumptions that you both were ignoring me, but I wasn't 'playing victim', I truly believed I was being ignored because of how I was looking at the situation.

"My mind trails elsewhere when I'm not catching it on the tracks.

"I'm an over analyser which leads to over thinking at times.

"I do have anger issues that have only been going off recently because of personal stuff, one of the major ones being I'm leaving home to go miles away.

"If that scares you then you can request another roommate. I have low tolerance for a lot of things and my patience level isn't high at all.

"Those are three things I've been working on and plan on working on it while in college too, since it's one of the best times to grow and develop into who you want to be.

"So, now that I've said a little more about myself and my piece on the situation, if you'd like to request another roommate that's fine."

As it turns out, Winnie did try to change rooms but UCLA's housing department never replied to her.

