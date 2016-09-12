11:34am Tue 13 September
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

This will put you off online shopping for life

The user posted the image of her ratty purchase to Reddit. Photo / Reddit
The user posted the image of her ratty purchase to Reddit. Photo / Reddit

A woman was disgusted after she bought a dress online, only to find a rotting mouse skeleton sewn into the lining when it arrived.

Reddit user aronmoney shared an image of the dress, captioning it: "My friend ordered a dress online and it came with a mouse sewn into it..."

READ MORE: • Why supermarket shopping online is bad for your health

You can see what appears to be the rodent's claw sticking out of the dress, where the animal must have fallen asleep before being stitched into the garment.

Well, online shopping, you were fun while you lasted. Now if you'll excuse me, I have some throwing up to do.

The user has since deleted the image.

- news.com.au

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 13 Sep 2016 12:19:29 Processing Time: 13ms