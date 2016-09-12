This will put you off online shopping for life

A woman was disgusted after she bought a dress online, only to find a rotting mouse skeleton sewn into the lining when it arrived.

Reddit user aronmoney shared an image of the dress, captioning it: "My friend ordered a dress online and it came with a mouse sewn into it..."

You can see what appears to be the rodent's claw sticking out of the dress, where the animal must have fallen asleep before being stitched into the garment.

Well, online shopping, you were fun while you lasted. Now if you'll excuse me, I have some throwing up to do.

The user has since deleted the image.

- news.com.au