Puzzle reveals how perceptive you are

Brainteasers attempt to extend the smart and bewilder the weak, but the latest puzzle to sweep the web is not as simple as it may first appear.

In the latest paradox, the hit-the-dot quiz by Playbuzz challenges players' critical thinking and visual awareness by asking them to choose which dot is exactly in the middle of a series of circles.

The success of your score is said to indicate how perceptive you are.

Although the conundrum looks like something out of a children's book the supposedly simple test is causing confusion for many with people taking to Facebook to express their frustration.

One player wrote: "Gave up tried it 3 times kept going back to the beginning."

There are eight levels, with the number of dots increasing each time - making for more than 400 to choose from on the last level.

Can you make it through the dot test?

if you do manage to solve all eight levels, you'll receive a notification detailing what your score reveals about your analytical abilities: "You hit all the dots correctly which means that you have an incredible ability to understand what you see, analyse and calculate it immediately.

"On top of that, you're very patient when you need to be and that gives you the peace of mind to actually concentrate and reach the right conclusion instead of giving up and [picking] a random solution.

"All these indicate that you're officially smarter than most of the population. That's pretty impressive and you should be proud of yourself. Woot woot!"

The puzzle is the latest in a long line of boredom busting challenges to appear on social media following an algebra riddle featuring horses, horseshoes and cowboy boots that popped up last week.