Man gets testicle caught in Ikea stool

A Norwegian man has revealed in hilarious detail how he freed himself after one of his testicles got stuck in an Ikea chair while having a shower.

Claus Jørstad, 45, of Alta in the country's north, had bought the Marius chair for showering because he had a knee injury but the testicle became trapped this week after falling into a hole in the stool and swelling in the hot conditions.

Speaking to MailOnline from Norway, Mr Jørstad said he was trapped sitting under the shower for so long that the water turned cold and he began to freeze - prompting him to risk electrocution and reach for a hairdryer to get warm again.

"Sitting there and noticing the accident, I bent down to see what the f*** happened, I realised the little nutter has got stuck," he told MailOnline.

"I couldn't f***** move. Imagine an angry Irishman having an incident, cursing his way.

"And as I couldn't move, I started pondering how the hell I was gonna get outta the mess. After a lot of pondering forth and back, I realised I had no bloody ideas.

"The water turned cold by itself. So I started freezing. The water got cold. Even more cold than my mother-in-law's smile when I married her daughter."

But the cold water was his problem and his saviour, though the photographer and father-of-three admitted he could have electrocuted himself by what he tried to do next.

"In despair, I reached for the hairdryer to keep warm while pondering, and that's when I realised the nut has got loose from the squirrel stool," he said.

"It was when I reached for the dryer I realised I was a free man."

He believes the cold water made his testicle shrink, allowing it to pop back through the hole.

His comments come after his problems were laid bare in a hilarious Facebook post and discussion on the social media site with staff from the Swedish retailing giant.

In his hilarious post complete with pictures and updates, Mr Jørstad described his genitals as the "skipper and two sailors" because he said Swedes did not like direct descriptions of genitals.

"As you can imagine, the skipper is the captain down there, and the sailors are the two nuts that dangle," he wrote.

In his post to Ikea, he described himself as a 'free man again!' and asked if the stool came in yellow but was told only in red, black and white.

While the post was liked and shared tens of thousands of times, IKEA responded, using their customer's maritime theme.

Hey Claus. We recommend that you take the stool out of the shower... or that you sit on it with the right uniform on and in the right setting,' the staffer posted.

"If you choose to keep it in the shower, make sure you are well dressed for your next sea excursion."

Showing he was a fast learner, Mr Jørstad later posted a picture of the stool in the shower again - but this time covered with a wash cloth.

He told MailOnline the figure on the wash cloth was named "fantorangen".

"And "fant" is slang in Norwegian for "wiener". You get the picture."

But he doesn't want to take another risk. The stool is being used elsewhere in the home now.

He said he did not suffer any injuries apart from his "stomach muscles hurting from laughter after reading comments" on his Facebook post.

kea, still involved in the Facebook discussion, said it was "so great to hear that you have had many good tips".

The retailer said that to prevent a "new capsizing" he should look at the company's washcloths with a nice flower arrangement.

Ever helpful, the staffer provided a link to the Ikea website.

