Supermodel Elle Macpherson is heading to New Zealand to launch her own lingerie range

Russell Blackstock is a senior reporter at the Weekend Herald and Herald on Sunday.

Elle Macpherson used to be Eric Watson's Bendon girl, but next week she will return to New Zealand marketing her new range of lingerie which is taking on the Kiwi rich-lister's brands.

The Australian supermodel - who now lives in Miami, Florida - flies to Auckland on Wednesday to launch her new Elle Macpherson Body range.

The 52-year-old beauty used to be the face of Warriors owner Watson's lingerie brand Bendon on both sides of the Tasman until she was replaced by German glamour-girl Heidi Klum last year.

Klum was last in New Zealand in January to plug her new swimwear range with Bendon - whose main shareholder is Watson's Cullen Investments which has a portfolio of 13 apparel brands including Heidi Klum Intimates and Stella McCartney Lingerie.

Macpherson's lingerie line will be available in Farmers stores nationwide from Thursday, and she insists she can't wait to pay another flying visit after a previous whistle stop trip .

"I was in New Zealand last year to meet with the team at Farmers and plan my launch," she told the Herald on Sunday. "Farmers have been so supportive of the new collection Elle Macpherson Body.

"I love the beauty and openness of the NZ people and would love to spend more time there."

Macpherson is at the helm of the new venture - from concept to design, from investment through to retail distribution.

Her new brand focuses on bold, unexpected colours - the antithesis of traditional lingerie.

"Australia and New Zealand have such a fresh, uncontrived lifestyle that I have really tried to reflect in my brand," Macpherson said. "I believe that true luxury is comfort and style.

"In designing the collection I've paid close attention to detail but I don't ever forfeit fit for fashion."

While here, the supermodel is also slotted to attend an exclusive event for Farmers staff.

- Herald on Sunday