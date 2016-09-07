Kanye West's season 4 fashion show a 'disaster'

Rapper Kanye West unveiled his "Yeezy Season 4" collection recently, and fashion fans were left gobsmacked at the "utter fiasco" of a show.

According to the New York Post, models stumbled on the makeshift runway, as the stilettos created by the rapper collapsed under their feet.

The event, which started nearly two hours late, was staged on the grounds of an abandoned smallpox hospital on Roosevelt Island in New York City.

The time delay meant guests were trapped on buses while waiting for Kanye to appear for the much-anticipated show. As the summer temperature soared, tensions continued to grwo, and one model reportedly fainted due to the heat and had to rely on an audience member to give her some water.

In one Instagram video taken by a fashion writer for the New York Observer, a model in a black coat almost falls over as her heels snap on the runway.

"Lots of shoes breaking today at #YEEZYSEASON4 - But the clothes look good!" was the caption of the cringe-worthy vid.

In another video on UsMagazine.com, a model is so frustrated with her shoes that she kicks them off and carries on down the runway in bare feet.

Now what tf was going through her head? #YeezySeason4 pic.twitter.com/ahfDWCNaJ0 — saint pablo (@moschinogrande) September 7, 2016

Meanwhile, Twitter was full of complaints from frustrated guests, who were angry at the late start, excrutiating bus ride to the venue, and cruel treatment of the models.

A model may have just fainted (and many more are sitting down) https://t.co/lcmYU6WQoi #YeezySeason4 — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) September 7, 2016

Model passed out in the heat is given water by man in the audience but no one on the #YeezySeason4 team helps. — Stella Bugbee (@stellabugbee) September 7, 2016

Model undone by the heat at Yeezy. pic.twitter.com/vaZlisrMdm — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) September 7, 2016

Kanye was reported involved in a traffic snarl-up on the way to the show, which was originally meant to start at 3pm, was then pushed back to 4, but didn't end up starting until almost 5pm.

When the action finally started, Kanye's A-lister friends, including Pharrell Williams and US TV personality La La Anthony relaxed in shaded seats, while models and other guests melted in the heat.

Just before the show began, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kim Kardashian arrived for their front row seats alongside former editor of Vogue Paris, Carine Roitfeld.

In one furious tweet, Stella Bugbee, editorial director at The Cut, summed up the general reaction to the show.

"The most responsible thing we could all do would be to write NOTHING about this show. #YeezySeason4," she wrote.

