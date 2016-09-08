Heartbreaking image shows devoted couple hours before death divided them

By Adam Boult

This photo shows an elderly couple who had been married for 77 years.

It was shared on Reddit by their granddaughter who, under the username RealLiveGirl, captioned it: "My Grandma, 96, with my Grandpa, 100, hours before her death this weekend. 77 years of marriage."

In another comment she added: "I know they are my grandparents. But this picture is seriously the saddest and cutest thing I've ever seen."

The image drew hundreds of comments from Reddit users. While some suggested it was intrusive and shouldn't have been shared, others thanked RealLiveGirl for posting a photo that had stirred up deeply-felt emotions about their own grandparents.

One, hammerw, said: "This hit deep for me. My grandparents raised me and continue to allow me to live with them. They're both 74, 5 hours apart in birth, and have been together since 16.

"My grandfather's mortality has been really hitting him mentally lately. Me leaving for college next weekend is going to feel conflicting for the first little while I think. I would be on the street without them.

"Sending love and care to you, your grandfather, and your family ... this is a memorable photo."

Another commenter, kylo_hen, said: I wasn't raised by my grandparents, but with 30ish grandchildren and 50ish greats, I was lucky enough to have an actual, meaningful relationship with them.

"My grandpa was one of the strongest people I've ever known, physically, mentally, spiritually, and above all emotionally. Though he didn't raise me, he shaped my life by SHOWING and LIVING the ideals that I strive for.

"I am proud to carry his name, and I hope one day my future children and grandchildren can say the same. Grandparents truly are the best."

- Daily Telegraph UK