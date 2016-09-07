8:26am Wed 7 September
Jamie Oliver's trick for getting baby to sleep

The celebrity chef uses the smooth tunes of an 80's pop band to help get baby River to sleep. Photo / Instagram
The celebrity chef uses the smooth tunes of an 80's pop band to help get baby River to sleep. Photo / Instagram

With five children in the house, chef Jamie Oliver must know a thing or two about getting babies to settle.

The celebrity cook has been delighting fans with cute pics of his baby son, River, on Instagram, and revealed in a recent post that the music of 80's pop band Spandeau Ballet helps to put the baby to sleep.

A photo posted by Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) on


The photo, which shows a bleary-eye Jamie feeding wife Jools' bottled breast milk to a very relaxed-looking baby, is captioned:

"Hanging out with my boy with a bottle of the wife's finest.. ah the 2 am feed underrated quality time haha just trying Gold by Spandau Ballet to get him off again but I think he's enjoying it too much."

In another photo posted a week ago, the family look happy as they enjoyed a stroll outside in the sunshine.

A photo posted by Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) on


In the caption, the chef confirmed his son's name was River Rocket Oliver, adding that he thinks the name is a good match for the tot.

"It's probably polite to formally introduce the new boy to you, his names River Rocket Oliver we think it suits him and he's a little gift and we are all very happy.... Thanks for all your kind wishes big love jamie and gang," he wrote.

The hands-on dad has been busy juggling fatherhood and his work at his various restaurants, as well as the impending launch of his new cookbook, Super Food Family Classics.

Although Jamie's job means he's often away from home, Jools says youngest daughter Petal, 7, is her little helper with the baby.

A photo posted by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on


She recently posted a heartwarming pic to her Instagram page, showing her "cutest little sidekick" Petal helping to give River a bath.


