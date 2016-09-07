Jamie Oliver's trick for getting baby to sleep

With five children in the house, chef Jamie Oliver must know a thing or two about getting babies to settle.

The celebrity cook has been delighting fans with cute pics of his baby son, River, on Instagram, and revealed in a recent post that the music of 80's pop band Spandeau Ballet helps to put the baby to sleep.

A photo posted by Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) on Sep 5, 2016 at 6:30pm PDT

The photo, which shows a bleary-eye Jamie feeding wife Jools' bottled breast milk to a very relaxed-looking baby, is captioned:

"Hanging out with my boy with a bottle of the wife's finest.. ah the 2 am feed underrated quality time haha just trying Gold by Spandau Ballet to get him off again but I think he's enjoying it too much."

In another photo posted a week ago, the family look happy as they enjoyed a stroll outside in the sunshine.

A photo posted by Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) on Aug 24, 2016 at 8:47am PDT

Continued below.

Related Content Chef Jamie Oliver announces new baby's name Why life with five kids can be lonely Jamie Oliver's wacky parenting revealed

In the caption, the chef confirmed his son's name was River Rocket Oliver, adding that he thinks the name is a good match for the tot.

"It's probably polite to formally introduce the new boy to you, his names River Rocket Oliver we think it suits him and he's a little gift and we are all very happy.... Thanks for all your kind wishes big love jamie and gang," he wrote.

The hands-on dad has been busy juggling fatherhood and his work at his various restaurants, as well as the impending launch of his new cookbook, Super Food Family Classics.

Although Jamie's job means he's often away from home, Jools says youngest daughter Petal, 7, is her little helper with the baby.

A photo posted by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on Sep 2, 2016 at 4:30am PDT

She recently posted a heartwarming pic to her Instagram page, showing her "cutest little sidekick" Petal helping to give River a bath.



-nzherald.co.nz