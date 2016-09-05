Queen enjoys a joke with Prince Charles at Highland games

The Queen and Prince Charles, who was wearing a kilt, shared a joke at the beginning of a day of Highland games in the Cairngorms National Park.

They joined thousands of people at the annual Braemar gathering, which is held on the first Saturday of September and was first attended by Queen Victoria in 1848.

Her Majesty, who was dressed in a purple outfit and matching hat, seemed in good spirits as she joked with her son, who wore a flower of the same colour in his button-hole.





Around 17,000 people were expected to attend the annual event in Aberdeenshire, which is held just a short distance from the Queen's Balmoral estate. This year attractions include a hill race, pipe bands and traditional Highland dancing.

Teams from Her Majesty's Forces fought in a tug-of-war championship and in the Services medley relay race, while international athletes competed against each other in the Scottish countryside.

Funds from this year's event will go towards helping residents who were affected when the River Dee burst its banks in December.





Prince Charles, who is known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, has already had plans to bring his Highgrove brand to the Deeside community approved. Aberdeenshire Council has backed the redevelopment of a former Co-op into a restaurant and shop named the Rothesay Rooms.

The plans are part of the Prince's own flood recovery efforts in the village, which was devastated during Storm Frank when the River Dee overflowed at Ballater Golf Club.

More than 300 homes and 60 businesses were left in ruins after the waters rushed through Ballater on December 30 last year.





Prince Charles was also one of the drivers behind the clearing up and reopening of the ruined Ballater Caravan Park in May.

- Daily Telegraph UK