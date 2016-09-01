Pamela Anderson urges men to give up pornography describing it as 'corrosive'

Pamela Anderson, the former Playmate, has described pornography as a "public hazard" that affects men's "ability to function as husband, and, by extension, as father".

The former Baywatch star made the claims that pornography was "corrosive" in a joint op-ed article with Shmuley Boteach, an American Orthodox Jewish rabbi and author.

They were writing in response to the latest Anthony Weiner sex scandal, in which the former politician was caught sending a picture of his crotch to a woman in the presence of his young son.

"This is a public hazard of unprecedented seriousness given how freely available, anonymously accessible and easily disseminated pornography is nowadays," they wrote in the Wall Street Journal.

We are a guinea-pig generation for an experiment in mass debasement that few of us would have ever consented to, and whose full nefarious impact may not be known for years.

How many families will suffer? How many marriages will implode? How many talented men will scrap their most important relationships and careers for a brief onanistic thrill? How many children will propel, warp-speed, into the dark side of adult sexuality by forced exposure to their fathers' profanations?"

The pair wrote that pornography was for "losers", an outlet for people "too lazy to reap the ample rewards of healthy sexuality".

Anderson, 49, has appeared on more Playboy covers - 15 - than any other model. She has had two sex tapes leaked, the first with ex-husband Tommy Lee in 1995 and the second with Bret Michaels.

Huma Abedin, a close aide to Hillary Clinton, announced on Monday that she was separating from husband Mr Weiner following the new revelations that he "sexted" another woman.

"After long and painful consideration and work on my marriage, I have made the decision to separate from my husband," Mrs Abedin, 40, said in a statement.

"Anthony and I remain devoted to doing what is best for our son, who is the light of our life. During this difficult time, I ask for respect for our privacy," she said.

- Daily Telegraph UK