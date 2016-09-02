What it's like to eat the world's hottest noodles

"Of all the feelings I've ever had in my life this is the worst."

So says Ben Sumadiwiria, a 22-year-old chef from London who tracked down the "world's spiciest noodles" and ate a plateful on camera for his online cooking show.

Ben, who runs the Awesome Eats YouTube channel, ordered the "Death Noodles" at a small backstreet diner in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta.

The dish contains 100 bird's eye chilies, and has a Scoville rating of 20 million. Tabasco sauce, for comparison, has a rating of 50,000.

After wolfing down half his meal, Ben had to strip off, then guzzle milk and hold his head under a cold tap in an effort to reduce his discomfort.

"This was definitely the hottest thing I've ever eaten," he later said. "Within seconds of tasting them I was sweating and feeling sick.

"Everybody who tried them threw up outside the drain. They're known as 'death noodles' and some locals can even finish a whole plate, which is just crazy.

"We've done the calculations and these are definitely the hottest noodles in the world. They are definitely the hottest commercially available dish.

"I'm not really partial to spicy food but when somebody throws down a challenge I just can't say no. I went temporarily deaf and my mouth was burning for hours afterwards."

The Scoville spicy heat scale

• 1,600,000 - 2,200,000

Carolina Reaper pepper

• 855,000 - 2,200,000

Bhut Jolokia (ghost pepper)

• 350,000 - 580,000

Red Savina habanero

• 100,000 - 350,000

Habanero pepper, Scotch bonnet chilli

• 100,000 - 225,000

Bird's eye chilli

• 50,000 - 100,000

Piri piri

• 30,000 - 50,000

Cayenne pepper, Tabasco pepper

• 10,000 - 23,000

Serrano pepper

• 3,500 - 10,000

Jalapeño

• 1,000 - 4,000

Poblano pepper, Peppadew pepper

• 100 - 900

Paprika

• Zero

Bell pepper

