The world's most desirable face, according to plastic surgeons

Ever wondered what recipe makes up the perfect face?

Nope? Neither have we. But turns out it's a combination of facial features taken from celebrities such as Kate Middleton, Keira Knightley, Angelina Jolie and Miley Cyrus, according to one plastic surgeon.

Julian De Silva, a facial cosmetic surgeon from the Centre for Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery, has constructed the "perfect face" by combining requests from 1000 of his female patients over the past 10 years.

The London-based surgeon explained that, after listening to patients' feedback over the years, he created a composite image of the "world's most desirable face".

The final result includes the Duchess of Cambridge's nose, Jennifer Lopez's eyebrows, Angelina Jolie's cheeks, Cher's jawline, Keira Knightley's eyes, Selena Gomez's chin, Penélope Cruz's lips, Miley Cyrus' forehead and Reese Witherspoon's skin.

"The face says a lot about our perception of beauty and reveals the celebrities the public most like to replicate," Dr De Silva captioned the below image on Instagram.

"I created this compiling my patients' plastic surgery requests combining the most requested celebrity features and the result is stunning," he added.

Dr De Silva explained the process usually begins with a photograph. "You will often have a consultation with a patient who will present you with a picture of a well-known person and will say, 'I want to look like that,'" he told theDaily Mail.

"Thankfully, a lot of the time, it works very naturally to replicate a nose like the Duchess of Cambridge's or eyelids similar to Keira Knightley's. But on other occasions we do have to amend the plans because there are limits to how far you can improve what nature has given you."

According to Dr De Silva, Kate Middleton's nose is the most popular among his female patients because it is almost "mathematically perfect". He explained her nose has a 106-degree nasal tip rotation and recent research shows that noses between 104-108 degrees are the most beautiful.

"Most patients are pretty realistic in their objectives. They know that a new nose is not going to make them look like Kate Middleton," Dr De Silva said.

Well, at least there's that.

