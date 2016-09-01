What it's like to be a sex toy tester

There are few people who genuinely get a buzz out of what they do for a living.

But Paige Gregory is definitely one of those people.

The 22-year-old has the pleasure of testing sex toys, and is the first to admit the job comes with some very obvious perks.

Ms Gregory, who works in customer product trial and quality control for Lovehoney.com, said she first applied for the job as a bit of a joke after spotting an ad on Seek.

But the former uni student is the one laughing after landing a full-time job with the sex toy site which recently launched in Australia.

Ms Gregory, who studied business management/entertainment at university, admits it may seem strange that she doesn't work directly in the field she studied.

But she reckons her family is still pretty supportive of her job and even her grandma asks all about it.

"I saw the ad and applied, then I got an interview and thought I could give this a go," she told news.com.au.

What started as a part-time job soon turned into a permanent role and having been there for a few years, she's not in a hurry to leave.

"It's such a friendly team, I love it. And the free goodies are obviously a bonus," she said.

However she's the first to admit the job isn't just about dildos and phallic symbols.

She said she loves helping people find the right toy for them but also wants to change the perception that exists about the devices which are still regarded as dirty by some.

"Sex toys still have this taboo," she said.

"Some people still associate them with porn but it's so much more than that."

Ms Gregory said one of the best things about her job was being able to help people increase their pleasure in the bedroom.

And part of knowing the company's products obviously involves trying them, something her boyfriend is supportive of.

While she isn't sure of the exact number of products she's tested, she certainly knows which ones hit the right notes in the bedroom.

And if they don't meet her expectations or that of her fellow testers you won't see it on her company's website.

"Part of my role is to make sure the products are of the highest quality," she said.

"If I'm not happy with it, I know the customers won't be either."

And when it comes to a good sex toy, Ms Gregory said it had to meet three criteria.

"One, it has to be quality," she said.

"Two it has to be quiet so it's discreet and three it has to be waterproof."

Ms Gregory is pretty sure she's seen it all by now and hardly anything surprises her these days.

Although she admits some do make her giggle.

"One of the strangest things I've seen is a twerking butt," she said.

"It's basically a male masturbator with controls and thrusts up and down."

Like most jobs Ms Gregory knows hers comes with a lot of questions, ones she's only too happy to answer.

"A lot of my girlfriends ask advice on vibrators and what the best models are," she said,

"They say 'sorry I know this is your work' but I'm happy to help."

The rise of the online sex toy site featured in a documentary which aired on SBS2 last night called Frisky Business 2.

The eye-opening documentary delved into the success Lovehoney has had in the Australian market, prompting the UK owners to set up a warehouse and customer service team in Brisbane.

The themes in the show explored the growth of Bondage - with sales growing 60 per cent every year and the increase of pregnant women using sex toys.

The documentary also explored the idea around sex toys vs dog toys and how many Australians can't identify the difference between the two.

- news.com.au