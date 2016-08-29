3:23pm Mon 29 August
MTV VMAs: Best and worst dressed

Kim Kardashian West, Parris Goebel and Farrah Abraham on this year's red carpet. Photos / Getty
Kim Kardashian West, Parris Goebel and Farrah Abraham on this year's red carpet. Photos / Getty

The MTV VMAs red carpet played host to the glamorous, the bizarre and the cute this year.

Here are our best and worst dressed stars from the 2016 event.

THE BEST

• Ariana Grande

Sleek and fun, a recently fringed Grande gets the balance just right with wide-legged trousers and a flippy lace bandeau top.

Ariana Grande. Photo / Getty
Ariana Grande. Photo / Getty

• Parris Goebel

Kiwi-born choreographer, dancer and actress, Parris Goebel, looks incredible in this Pasifika-inspired dress.

Parris Goebel. Photo / Getty
Parris Goebel. Photo / Getty

• Blue Ivy

Her mum didn't make our best dressed list this year, but Beyonce's daughter, Blue Ivy gets our vote for coolest kid on the red carpet.

Blue Ivy Photo / Getty
Blue Ivy Photo / Getty

• Heidi Klum

While part of us wishes Klum had gone a little more extreme - remember her Halloween costume last year? - We're digging this colour combo and slick cut.

Heidi Klum. Photo / Getty
Heidi Klum. Photo / Getty

• Hailee Steinfeld

The Starving singer is perfection in this colourful choice by Balmain.

Hailee Steinfeld. Photo / Getty
Hailee Steinfeld. Photo / Getty

• Britney Spears

She's come a long way since her denim disaster with Justin 15 years ago. Going for a simple fabric with one statement cut out works for Britney.

Britney Spears. Photo / Getty
Britney Spears. Photo / Getty

THE WORST

• Jaden Smith

He gets props for repping an androgynous look, but the coat is ill-fitting. And since when do you need to take a back pack to an awards show?

Jaden Smith. Photo / Getty
Jaden Smith. Photo / Getty

• Nicki Minaj

There is an element of glamour we didn't expect from Minaj, but she's managed to ruin it with too many cut outs and sheer panels.

Nicki Minaj. Photo / Getty
Nicki Minaj. Photo / Getty

• Nick Jonas
The 80s was not your decade, Nick Jonas.

Nick Jonas. Photo / Getty
Nick Jonas. Photo / Getty

• Beyonce

This outfit is proof that following the rule about only being revealing in the top or the bottom, not both, doesn't always ensure a winning look.

Beyonce. Photo / Getty
Beyonce. Photo / Getty

• Kim Kardashian West
We get it. You wanted to channel that look where you've just surfaced from a swimming pool wearing really expensive clothes. Are we fans? No.

Kim Kardashian West. Photo / Getty
Kim Kardashian West. Photo / Getty

• Farrah Abraham

Farrah Abraham. Photo / Getty
Farrah Abraham. Photo / Getty

When she's not making headlines over her parenting decisions, she's wearing Halloween costumes all year round.

- nzherald.co.nz

