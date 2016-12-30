US tourist: New Zealand Airbnb host stole my husband

In case you missed it: This was one of Lifestyle's most popular stories of 2016

A tourist has warned of the perils of Airbnb after her husband had an affair with a Kiwi host.

The American woman, who asked to remain anonymous, described her husband's affair with their Auckland host as a "twisted form of internet dating" which has ended their marriage of 30 years.

In autumn last year the woman and her husband visited Auckland, choosing an Airbnb host for the space and facilities it offered over a hotel. She could not have imagined the consequences of that decision.

"Our host was a single middle-aged woman who was unusually solicitous and intrusive during our stay, calling periodically to ask if everything was all right and even asking to come by to make sure that the cleaning ladies were doing a good job," the woman told the Herald on Sunday.

"My husband, who had arrived a few days before I did and met the host first, told me on my arrival that the host had gratuitously told him many personal details about herself and her past relationships.

"He thought her a rather sad and needy woman at the time, or at least that's what he told me. I returned home to the US a week before my husband did, and that's when our host and my husband got to know each other better."

The affair was a complete shock, she said. "I thought our marriage was imperfect but solid. My husband and I are now in the midst of a divorce, and he and our Airbnb host are still in a relationship."

She thought her story could serve as a cautionary tale for others using the service, which connects strangers in the intimate setting of the host's home. "I believe that what happened to me through Airbnb is not uncommon."

Despite what had happened she still loved New Zealand and was trying to be forgiving.

"But I doubt I will ever use Airbnb again because of the bad memories I have about the experience. It turned out to be a twisted form of internet dating in my case."

- Herald on Sunday