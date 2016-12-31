Ten-year-old dubbed 'most beautiful girl in the world' sparks controversy after landing huge modelling deal

In case you missed it: This was one of Lifestyle's most popular stories of 2016

A child model, known as "the most beautiful girl in the world", has sparked controversy by landing a top modelling contract in the US.

From the age of 3, Kristina Primenova has been working as a model.

Now 10, she has worked alongside a number of fashion giants, including Dolce & Gabbana, Roberto Cavalli and Armani.

So happy to be a part of the family @lamodels @newyorkmodels #lamodels #nymodels #kristinapimenova ???? A photo posted by Kristina Pimenova (@kristinapimenova2005) on Feb 3, 2016 at 7:00pm PST

#pobedavika #kristinapimenova A photo posted by Kristina Pimenova (@kristinapimenova2005) on Jan 30, 2016 at 4:37pm PST

The Russian-born 'little supermodel' has also been signed for the 'Youths' section of LA Models and attracted thousands of fans worldwide.

Sadly, all of the attention hasn't been positive.

Disturbingly, internet predators have access to pictures of young Kristina that some parents deem "provocative" and "inappropriate".

#nohaters #lovemyfans #kristinapimenova #love A photo posted by Kristina Pimenova (@kristinapimenova2005) on Jan 27, 2016 at 6:48pm PST

Since amassing more than two million followers on Facebook, Kristina has been bombarded with sexualised comments referring to her legs and body.

On a recent Instagram photo, a commenter remarked: "Do you want to stay with me?" while another said: "sexy legs".

#kristinapimenova #pobedavika A photo posted by Kristina Pimenova (@kristinapimenova2005) on Dec 23, 2015 at 7:20pm PST

#paradisecove #malibu #kristinapimenova A photo posted by Kristina Pimenova (@kristinapimenova2005) on Jun 28, 2015 at 7:41pm PDT

Despite the worrying comments, Kristina's mum Glikeriya Pimenova, 40, doesn't see anything wrong with the photos.

She believes that pictures showcasing children's clothes are not provocative.

In an interview with MailOnline last year, Glikeriya said: "You must think like a paedophile in order to see something sexual in these pictures, so it is time for you to see a doctor."

Despite Kristina's huge online presence, Glikeriya claims that the young girl doesn't access social media.

A photo posted by Kristina Pimenova (@kristinapimenova2005) on Jun 3, 2015 at 11:38am PDT

Mum Glikeriya takes responsibility of posting the snaps to Instagram, Facebook and other online sites.

She claims to frequently delete inappropriate comments and makes sure that everything she posts online is child-friendly.

On Kristina's Facebook page, Glikeriya warns: "Any video or pictures posted here that is not appropriate for Kristina's age will be deleted and whoever posted it will be blocked."

- news.com.au