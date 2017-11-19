A female cop who was knocked unconscious in an unprovoked attack during a Rugby League World Cup match will be back at work later this week.

The officer was helping her colleagues contain disorder in Otahuhu, South Auckland after the Tonga v Lebanon semifinal match in Christchurch on Saturday when she was hit.

Inspector Rod Honan said the attacker was still on the loose and police were seeking the public's help in tracking them down.

"We know a number of people would have seen the offender," he earlier said in a statement.

The officer was treated for a head and arm injury in hospital before she was discharged to recuperate at home.

Police today confirmed the officer was being supported by police and she was expected back at work later this week.

Honan said police staff work tirelessly every day to keep the community safe and violent acts against officers are unacceptable.

"Someone knows exactly who committed this cowardly act and we urge the offender, or anyone with information, to come forward."

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Counties Manukau Crime Squad on 09 261 1321 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.