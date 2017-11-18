Tonga are expecting a sea of red to greet them at Mt Smart Stadium for their Rugby League World Cup semifinal in Auckland next Saturday.

The fairy tale team of the tournament continued their run with a 24-22 quarter-final victory over Lebanon in Christchurch yesterday.

They didn't have it all their own way despite beginning the game as heavy favourites but they ground out the result to ensure they reached the final four.

Tonga will meet either England or Papua New Guinea in the semifinal in what will feel like a Tongan home game given the Pacific presence in Auckland.

"I don't know what Mt Smart holds but it's got to be 25,000 to 30,000 and I reckon there's going to be 25,000 to 30,000 Tongans and we certainly want to encourage everyone to get there and that's going to be outstanding," Tongan coach Kristian Woolf said.

The Tongan Prime Minister was at the game in Christchurch yesterday and Woolf said Akilisi Pohiva had lauded the Pacific Island nation's effort at this World Cup as their greatest sporting achievement.

Tonga weren't at their best against Lebanon and they will need to take it up a notch in the semifinals, regardless of who they meet.

"I think it speaks volumes for the character we have as a team not playing our best but still finding a way to win," Tongan fullback Will Hopoate said.

Tonga led 22-16 at the break and Lebanon nearly drew level in the early part of the second spell but they had a try disallowed for obstruction.

Lebanon didn't like the call but Woolf said the rules were followed correctly.

"That's no try every single week in the NRL."

Woolf said it was always going to be a tough game for his side to lift for given the emotional occasions of meeting New Zealand and Samoa in recent weeks, considering the close ties between those teams. "Sometimes, not playing your best and just being able to scrape through a win certainly makes you refocus for that next week."

Mitchell Moses was classy for Lebanon but couldn't carry his side to a famous win and Cedars captain Robbie Farah cut a disappointed figure after the match.

"We displayed all the things that are great about the Lebanese culture; working hard and the effort, that passion. I think that was out there on display for 80 minutes every week."

As for the disallowed try, coach Brad Fittler said he was happy with the decision but Farah was not.

"We are playing a soft game if that's an obstruction, that's what I'll say. I don't care, I'm going to say it," Farah said.

So the tournament is over for Lebanon, while Tonga are pushing into uncharted waters in their maiden World Cup semifinal.