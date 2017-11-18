A league fan will have a painful reminder of tonight's quarter final at Wellington's Westpac Stadium, after suffering a suspected broken ankle attempting to invade the field.

The man was taken to hospital after being injured trying to jump a barrier to get onto the ground where the Kiwis were knocked out of the Rugby League World Cup by Fiji, police said in a statement.

A summons to face a charge of pitch invasion - which carries a maximum penalty on conviction of up to three months' jail or a fine of up to $5000 under the Major Events' Management Act - would follow, Wellington District Cup operations' commander Inspector Neil Banks said.

"He was intoxicated and climbing over the fence when he fell and quite seriously injured himself. This is one of the many reasons we don't want people trying to get onto the pitch.

"It's dangerous."

A second person was also charged with pitch invasion following a separate incident, and a third person when they became disorderly while being evicted from the stadium.

The person was one of nine people kicked out by police and security, Banks said.

"Overall, the behaviour was very good with low intoxication levels and people enjoying the game."