See who shone and who struggled in Fiji's 4-2 Rugby League World Cup victory over the Kiwis.

Kiwis

1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck - 7

Defused Viliame in 5th min . . . just. Defused Montoya in 18th min. . . just. Incisive running but clumsy 59th min bumble.

2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak - 5

Spilt ball on occasion. Caught a Hayne bomb in 74th min but wrapped up in goal. Summed up Kiwis' night.

3. Dean Whare - 5

Key tackle on Naiqama in 24th min to stifle attack. Limited ability to create opportunities against Fijian will.

4. Brad Takairangi - 5

Kicked on fourth tackle in 72nd min to blow chance. Safe pair of hands on occasion, but struggled to pierce line.

5. Jordan Rapana - 4

Binned for professional foul in 47th min. Minimal chances on attack. Butter fingers in 21st min but seemed like team tactic.

6. Te Maire Martin - 5

Busy beaver who threatened at times but no rabbits under his hat. Caught from behind in 40th chance to kick.

7. Shaun Johnson - 5

Couldn't deliver any Harry Houdini escape. Too many padlocks and straitjackets from constant errors.

8. Martin Taupau - 6

Delivered rockets at one stage when Kiwis were flatlining. Tackled solidly, but that will offer little consolation in this mire.

9. Danny Levi - 6

Distributed well but must've been demoralising as players dropped balls like plates at a Greek wedding.

10. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves - 4

Conceded penalties in first half which reduced any high octane action to something which might fuel a moped.

11. Simon Mannering - 7

Tackled doggedly but had plenty of practice as Kiwis placed under relentless pressure in own territory.

12. Joseph Tapine - 6

Struggled to get traction in game before knee injury removed him late in 1st half. Got side's 1st line break in 70th min.

13. Adam Blair - 5

Wanted to stay "calm" but was his leadership approach too passive? Unable to deliver enough inspiration.

Reserves:

14. Nelson Asofa-Solomona - 5

15. Russell Packer - 5

16. Isaac Liu - 6

17. Kodi Nikorima - 5

Fiji

1. Kevin Naiqama - 7

Darting runs raised red alerts for Kiwis. Showed the energy levels of a man who'd swallowed a box of weetbix.

2. Suliasi Vunivalu - 7

Shut down Martin in final play of first half with stealth bomber tackle from behind. Couple of handy runs.

3. Taane Milne - 7

Juggle with ball under pressure of 3 tacklers in 37th min could have got him a place in the circus. Safe hands in 78th min.

4. Akuila Uate - 7

Forced spilt DWZ ball in 12th min to gain valuable territory. Casual swoop to tidy Johnson grubber attack in 52nd min.

5. Marcelo Montoya - 7

Close to dotting down in corner during 18th min. Brilliant aerial work to pluck out Johnson bomb in 30th.

6. Jarryd Hayne - 8

Great decision to run on the last in 5th min which set tone. Could have worn a dinner suit thanks to forward protection.

7. Henry Raiwalui - 6

Kept his nose to the ground hunting chances. Steady behind a team that never gave up and reaped rewards.

8. Ashton Sims - 8

Looked like he'd stepped off the set of Braveheart. Aggressive carries. No-one was going to take his freedom.

9. Apisai Koroisau - 7

Served his charging forwards like he was handing out steak 'n' cheese pies to ravenous workers.

10. Eloni Vunakece - 7

Channelled Albert Einstein look and proved E = MC2 with powerful running and courageous tackling.

11. Viliame Kikau - 7

Gave Mr T impression, with robust running and coiffed mohawk. He "pitied the fools" trying to tackle him.

12. Brayden Wiliame - 7

Stunning run in space on last tackle in 5th min. Tackled with good effect as his side grew in confidence.

13. Tui Kamikamica - 6

Kept hunting as part of the Fijian pack as they wore down their opponents. Regularly involved around the ruck.

Reserves:

14. Joe Lovodua - 7

15. Jacob Saifiti - 6

16. Junior Roqica - 7

17. Ben Nakubuwai - 7