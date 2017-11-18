The Kiwis are out to atone for last week's upset loss to Tonga and keep their Rugby League World Cup dream alive in their quarter-final against Fiji in Wellington tonight.

New Zealand are expected to bounce back from the 28-22 defeat at Waikato Stadium and will be looking for a clinical and controlled performance against a confident Fiji side that went undefeated through the pool stages.

The visitors have plenty of attacking weapons in a backline guided by star five-eighth Jarryd Hayne, with captain and fullback Kevin Naiqama and wing Suliasi Vunivalu providing pace and finishing ability from anywhere on the park.

The Kiwis are relying on recalled five-eighth Te Maire Martin and halfback Shaun Johnson to spark things together with Wellington-born rookie hooker Danny Levi ,who was promoted to make his first test start in place of veterans Thomas Leuluai and Elijah Taylor.

Advertisement

The David Kidwell coached side are under pressure to not only resurrect their campaign but also avoid a second-straight loss to a second-tier nation in what is their first test against Fiji.

The onus is on the Kiwis to show better discipline and ball control after gifting Tonga attacking chances through penalties and turnovers that saw them complete just 68 per cent of their sets.

They should be too strong for Fiji, who will need to raise their intensity on defence to match their attacking enthusiasm, while adjusting to what is sure to be a more grinding affair than the high-scoring romps they enjoyed in big wins over minnow sides USA, Wales and Italy.

Our tip: Kiwis by 16 points

Kiwis v Fiji at Westpac Stadium, Wellington at 7.30pm

Kiwis: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Dean Whare 4. Brad Takairangi 5.Jordan Rapana 6. Te Maire Martin 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Martin Taupau 9. Danny Levi 10.Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 11. Simon Mannering 12. Joseph Tapine 13. Adam Blair (c).

Interchange: 14. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 15. Russell Packer 16. Isaac Liu 17. Kodi Nikorima.

Fiji: 1. Kevin Naiqama (c) 2. Suliasi Vunivalu 3. Taane Milne 4. Akuila Uate 5. Marcelo Montoya 6.Jarryd Hayne 7. Henry Raiwalui 8. Ashton Sims 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Eloni Vunakece 11.Viliame Kikau 12. Brayden Wiliame 13. Tui Kamikamica.

Interchange: 14. Joe Lovodua 15. Jacob Saifiti 16. Junior Roqica 17. Ben Nakubuwai

Referee: Matt Cecchin