Follow live updates as Tonga take on Lebanon in a Rugby League World Cup quarterfinal at Christchurch Stadium.

The winner will take on either England or Papua New Guinea in a semifinal hosted in Auckland.

If Tonga progress to the Rugby League World Cup semifinals, Tongan rugby league fans will not be able to welcome their team to Auckland.

When the Tongan team arrived in Auckland for the start of the World Cup in late October, roughly 3500 fans congregated at Auckland Airport to welcome their arrival.

However, Auckland Airport have said there is no space for Tongan fans to celebrate their side this time around, with the team instead set to jump on a bus straight after embarking off their flight, and not go through the domestic terminal.

First, they have to beat Lebanon. While Tonga enter tonight's game as hot favourites, coach Kristian Woolf didn't want to write off the Cedars who are coached by Australian legend Brad Fittler. They have experience in the halves with NRL players Robbie Farah and Mitchell Moses, while Bulldogs hooker Michael Lichaa gives them punch around the ruck.

The clash with Lebanon marks Tonga's first World Cup quarter-final and they can create further history by booking a semifinal in Auckland next week against the winner of the England-PNG quarter-final.

"The opportunity is not lost on the players," Woolf said. "They understand what it is and what it represents for us, and they're ready to go."