Tonga are the World Cup's big improvers and coach Kristian Woolf believes the game should capitalise on their momentum.

Tonga's upset of the Kiwis in Hamilton last weekend showed the potential of the Pacific Island nations.

Ahead of their quarter-final clash with Lebanon in Christchurch today, Woolf said this tournament had laid the platform for greater opportunities for the Pacific teams.

"That's certainly been where the growth is and where the improvement is and we need to find a way to keep giving more international footy to these teams," he said. "And also to give them the ability to play against more tier one nations, and if we continue to do that, they're just going to continue to get stronger."

Tonga were joined in the quarter-finals by Samoa, Fiji and Papua New Guinea, all nations with potential.

"There really needs to be some thought [put] into how we continue the improvement of teams like us."

Fiji will meet New Zealand in Wellington tonight and Woolf said another boilover could occur.

"I think Fiji are going to be very dangerous. I'm certainly glad we were able to miss them in a quarter-final because they've got an outstanding backline. They're playing with some real confidence."

Lebanon will be at the forefront of Woolf's mind this weekend though and while his side enter tonight's game as hot favourites, he didn't want to write off the Cedars who are coached by Australian legend Brad Fittler. They have experience in the halves with NRL players Robbie Farah and Mitchell Moses, while Bulldogs hooker Michael Lichaa gives them punch around the ruck.

"That's a real strength of theirs. They move the ball well," Woolf said of Lebanon's playmakers. "They're a real threat."

Tonga were relaxed at their captain's run at a warm AMI Stadium yesterday and although Sio Siua Taukeiaho sat out the end of the session with ice on his leg, Woolf said the goal-kicking prop would be fit.

Centre Michael Jennings missed last week's 28-22 win over New Zealand with a hamstring strain but has been named to play.

The clash with Lebanon marks Tonga's first World Cup quarter-final and they can create further history by booking a semifinal in Auckland next week against the winner of the England-PNG quarter-final.

"The opportunity is not lost on the players," Woolf said. "They understand what it is and what it represents for us, and they're ready to go."

The Tongan supporters have turned out in droves throughout the tournament and were at the airport last Sunday to greet the players when they arrived in Christchurch.

"It's been outstanding and it's something our blokes really appreciate. They understand who they're playing for and they've got a real desire to perform for them as well."