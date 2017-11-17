There is no guessing who the Pese family is backing to win the Rugby League World Cup.

Just a few weeks ago, the picket fence outside their Glen Innes house was maroon. Now half of it has been painted to look like two Tongan flags.

An archway has been built with another tribute to the red and white and in case there was still any doubt as to which team is theirs, "Mate Ma'a Tonga'' shines brightly in white paint.

Laki Pese, 52, and his family decided to fix up their fence ahead of the Tonga vs Samoa game a few weeks ago.

His daughter, Victoria Pese-Kalapa, said the original plan was to paint it white save for the triangular tips, which they would paint red.

"We started doing the fence and then somehow it turned into a flag,'' she laughed.

The family has since added more decorations; including balloons that are changed ahead of each match. As a show of good sportsmanship, they have a small Samoan flag on one side of the gate and a silver fern on the other.

They have also built a makeshift "mini stadium'' in the front yard using a marquee so they can get the feeling of being at the match, Pese-Kalapa said.

"The living room is a bit small for all of us, so we thought we might as well make it feel like the stadium.''

The family is now looking forward to Tonga's quarter-final showdown with Lebanon in Christchurch this afternoon.

Pese, a caretaker at the local Pak'nSave, acknowledged the respect many people within the Tongan community had for the players; some of whom had given up large pay packets to play for their country of heritage.

"We are very pleased that our boys are not playing for money - but to have respect and pride in our Tongan culture, makes us and everyone more proud of them.

"They know that we came from a little poor nation and show we are rich with our heart and soul and definitely our faith,'' he said.

"No matter how far our boys go, I am still proud of the Mate Ma'a Tonga.''

If they win, Mt Smart Stadium will surely look like Nuku'alofa as Tonga will play their semifinal match there.

The Kiwis also have their quarter-final tonight, in Wellington, against Fiji.

England will take on Papua New Guinea in the last quarter-final in Melbourne tomorrow.



Meanwhile, a Famili Fan Zone has been organised for today by members of the Tongan and Pacific community, alongside the Mangere-Otahuhu Local Board, the Otahuhu Business Association and Auckland Council.

Several roads in the Otahuhu town centre area will be shut off for the family-oriented event from 7pm to 9pm.

The fan zone was set up following calls from the community for such a space to celebrate safely, after several disorder incidents in the area led to arrests.

There will be live music and performances and security will be provided in the form of Pacific wardens, church volunteers and police staff.

GAME ON:

TONGA vs LEBANON: 5pm, Christchurch Stadium

NEW ZEALAND vs FIJI: 7.30pm, Wellington Regional Stadium

ENGLAND vs PAPUA NEW GUINEA: 6pm, tomorrow, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium