Rookie hooker Danny Levi is hoping to provide the spark to reignite the Kiwis Rugby League World Cup campaign in Saturday's quarter-final against Fiji in Wellington.

The 21-year-old Wellington product is set to enjoy a special homecoming in front of family and friends at Westpac Stadium in his first test start following three impressive outings off the bench throughout the pool stages.

The occasion marks something of a changing of the guard for the Kiwis, with Levi usurping 41-test veteran Thomas Leuluai following last week's shock 28-22 defeat to Tonga, while his place in the 24-man squad came at the expense of another one of his idols in former Kiwis star Issac Luke.

"Getting this chance to start is a massive honour for me and I'm just excited to get out there," said Levi.

Advertisement

"We don't get many opportunities to play back home with the Kiwis so I'm just lucky I get to do it in my hometown.

"I'm definitely going to cherish it. All the family is going to be there and I'm excited to get out there and do my best."

The Randwick junior's arrival in the test arena comes after he made the move across the Tasman as a teenager, first playing in the Penrith competition before eventually settling in at Newcastle as captain of the Knights under 20s.

Under the guidance of two former hookers in Newcastle coach Nathan Brown and Knights icon Danny Buderus, his game has flourished in 49 first grade appearances since making his NRL debut in 2015.

Along with fellow young forwards Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Joseph Tapine, Levi has injected plenty of youthful enthusiasm into the Kiwis play.

Boasting speed out of dummy-half and a crisp pass, he has the pace and smarts to play an up-tempo style to compliment the work of halves Shaun Johnson and Te Maire Martin.

"I've been behind a quality forward pack and they've definitely got a good roll-on and quick play the balls, so I'm just taking opportunities off the back of them," he said.

"I've just been lucky."

Experienced front-rower Jared Waerea-Hargreaves praised Levi's contribution off the bench and is eager to see him unleashed from the opening whistle this weekend.

"We've had Koro there, Tommy, starting with all of that experience but with Danny, he brings that energy," said Waerea-Hargreaves.

"I just heard him talking about Issac Luke, he modelled his game around him and I see his game is very similar.

"It's a credit to Danny, the way he's been playing and I'm looking forward to him getting out there and doing the damage."

Tomorrow's match will come as a reward not just for Levi, but also his parents, Danny and Dhana, who he credits for setting him on his way to test stardom.

"He went on a bit of a bad path when he was younger and he found his way through coaching and he was my coach and trainer growing up.

"I didn't get too many awards but he's always been there for me and the same with mum. She was always there to drive me where I needed to go and they've played a massive part in my career.

"They're massively proud of me. It's been pretty surreal from where it all started but I just took my opportunities with both hands and without the help of them I wouldn't be here today."