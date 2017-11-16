Fijian star Jarryd Hayne says his side must follow Tonga's lead and adopt a never-say-die approach against the Kiwis in Saturday's Rugby league World Cup quarter-final in Wellington.

The 29-year-old five-eighth believes Tonga's stunning 28-22 upset victory over New Zealand in Hamilton last Saturday has left Fiji confident of becoming the second second-tier nation to upset the Kiwis in consecutive weeks.

After scoring 32 tries in beating Italy 38-10, Wales 72-6 and USA 58-12 in pool play, Hayne says Fiji only need to retain their belief to give themselves every opportunity to claim a historic victory of their own.

"The main thing is just hanging in there - that's what Tonga did," said Hayne.

"They never gave up and that's something we definitely need to copy.

"Our biggest thing is just going out there and playing the way we've been playing and if we do that it will give us the best chance."

There are further lessons for Fiji, in the way Tonga have harnessed the groundswell of public support from their supporters back home and here in New Zealand.

A large contingent of Fijian fans is expected at Westpac Stadium and Hayne says his side must embrace the passion coming their way from up in the stands and from back in the Islands.

"Definitely. (Tonga) gathered that momentum and been able to use it in their favour," he said.

"That's something that we definitely need to put in our way as well, knowing how much the islands look up to us and look to us to really do the impossible."

The former Australian international is thriving within a more relaxed environment but admits Fiji is under pressure to maintain their impressive form having reached semi-finals against Australia at the last two World Cup's in 2008 and 2013.

"There's definitely that aspect of pressure this year, but we shouldn't go away from what the islands are about, and that's to enjoy each other's company and play hard for each other and that's what we've been doing.

"It's going to be a huge test against the Kiwis on Saturday."

The Gold Coast Titans utility and former San Francisco 49ers NFL convert is wary of the Kiwis halves pairing of Shaun Johnson and Te Maire Martin, and called for some divine intervention to help tame a huge forward rotation featuring Martin Taupau, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Nelson Asofa-Solomona.

"They're one of the best (forward packs) in the competition so that's their strength.

"The way they play is going to determine the flow of flow of the game so it's up to us just to match them in every area and put our faith into action and pray the heavens open up and give us a bit of help."

Hayne also backed calls for the formation of a Pacific Island All-Stars side and believes more top players would embrace the concept despite the large disparity in pay at the World Cup.

Hayne and other Australian and New Zealand-eligible players representing Pacific island teams have passed up the chance to earn up to $50,000 with the tier one sides and are getting by on just $30 a day.

"We're pretty much losing money coming to play for your island nation but everyone enjoys it, everyone's loves it, and everyone would do it within a heartbeat.

"That would be awesome if that was the case. How good would that be playing a Pacific test with all of the islands combined playing either Australia or the Kiwis?

"It'd be unreal. You've seen what the Tongan supporters have been able to do with the atmosphere they've built in Hamilton.



"It's definitely got the attention of everyone back in Australia and moving forward it would be awesome."