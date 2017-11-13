The Kiwis know their path to the World Cup final got a lot harder with the loss to Tonga on Saturday night but their focus remains on getting past Fiji this week.

The 2008 champions are on track to meet defending champions Australia in the semifinals after their shock loss to Tonga in Hamilton saw them progress as the second qualifier from their pool.

Second rower Kenneath Bromwich admitted that going through the Kangaroos to get to the final will be hard but the team knew the immediate challenge was Fiji and that required 100 percent concentration.

"We are really just looking forward to this week - we have a big game ahead of us playing Fiji down here - they are no walk-overs," the Storm forward said.

"They are a good side and they have shown that in this competition.

"Either way it is going to be a hard challenge to win the final way so to go the hard way is better I reckon."

The premiership-winning second rower thinks the disappointment of the weekend has narrowed their focus and identified a few areas that need work.

"I think it is very important," Bromwich said of the week's preparation ahead of Saturday's game in Wellington. "Right now it is do or die for us.

"But the challenge that we are facing now is that we have to stick together and play well and play with a lot of pride there.

"It is a big game this weekend and what we are trying to do is very important to us so I think that will show on the weekend."

Bromwich said the Kiwis were disappointed with how they performed against Tonga.

"We have a lot to improve on," he said. "I think we can take a lot of lessons from the game that was on the weekend and move forward and improve on that.

"A lot of discipline areas, holding onto the ball obviously and a lot of the little areas we like to focus on them."

While Bromwich expects the same passion from Fiji as they saw against Tonga he think they will be a different challenge.

"Fiji is a tough side and they also have skill - they have a good flick pass and good offload and stuff like that."