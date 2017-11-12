A man who ran on to the pitch during the Samoa v Tonga rugby league match in Hamilton has been fined.

John Rawiri Piripi Pitihira was fined $150 and ordered to pay court costs of $130 when he appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Saturday.

Pitihira was supposed to appear in court on Friday but failed to appear and was subsequently arrested by police.

He was arrested and charged with invading the pitch of a major sporting event during the tense Rugby League World Cup match at Waikato Stadium on Saturday, November 4.

Advertisement

Court documents show he ran on to the field about 9pm after clambering over a fence before being caught by security staff.

He was escorted from the stadium and when questioned by police as to why he ran on to the field, he declined to comment.

Pitihira was one of three arrested for pitch invasion at the game - which was won by Tonga - including another who was arrested before they could get on to the field.

Pitch invasion has a maximum fine of $5000 or a three-month term behind bars.