The streets of south Auckland were tonight filled with tooting horns, cheering and a sea of red and white flags after Tonga's historic 28-22 win over the Kiwis in tonight's Rugby World Cup game.

Videos posted on Facebook show fans out en mass in Otahuhu, which one could easily mistake for a Tongan rather than New Zealand neighbourhood tonight.

Police are advising the public to avoid the area, where there have been a number of arrests in relation to disorder incidents.

One video, posted to the Veitchy on Sport Facebook page shows parades of jubilant Tongan fans overtaking the streets, some of them standing on cars as they wave Tongan flags.

Advertisement

After a nail-bitingly close game in Hamilton, in which Tonga trailed 16-2 at halftime, the visitors stunned New Zealand with four tries in 17 minutes sending the 25,800 and predominantly red-clad sell-out Waikato Stadium crowd into raptures.

Police said in a statement at 8.37pm that they were pleased with the behaviour of the patrons at the game.

Waikato District Commander Superintendent Bruce Bird said the large crowd created plenty of excitement and celebrated the event in the way it deserved.

"Many of them have travelled down from Auckland and it's been absolutely fantastic, an absolute pleasure to have them here."

Waikato's tournament operation commander, Inspector Karen Henrikson, said there was an "awesome atmosphere" with few incidents of concern to police.

"It's just been amazing. The whole stadium was rocking back and forth with the exuberance of the crowd."

The only incidents of note were two fans who attempted to invade the pitch and were caught by security before they could get past the goal line.

They could expect to face charges.

Games involving Pacific nations have been marred by brawls and disorder in south Auckland during the tournament.

A statement at 9.11pm said police were asking the public to avoid the Otahuhu town centre tonight following disorder incidents.

A number of arrests had been made.

"There will be a continued visible police presence in the area as the situation is managed."