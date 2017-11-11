Live updates of the blockbuster Rugby League World Cup game between the Kiwis and Tonga in Hamilton.

The forward battle looms as the key to deciding the winner when the Kiwis take on Tonga in today's blockbuster.

Both teams have done their best to diffuse the tension around the fact Tonga's line-up contains four recent Kiwis internationals that turned their back on New Zealand's campaign in favour of representing the Pacific island side.

But there's no doubt there will be some fierce physical confrontations at Waikato Stadium, particularly when the likes of Tonga lock Jason Taumalolo, and back-rowers Manu Ma'u and Sio Siua Taukeiaho clash with their former teammates.

Add in the fact Tonga also have former Kangaroos enforcer Andrew Fifita on hand and it's clear the Kiwis have their work cut out for them, although they boast plenty of size and power of their own.

The Kiwis have been well served over the opening fortnight of the tournament by their huge forward rotation featuring the likes of starting props Martin Taupau and Jared Waerea Hargreaves, dynamic second-rower Joseph Tapine and captain Adam Blair, with towering prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona and the abrasive Russell Packer adding more sting off the interchange bench.

Whichever team can win the ruck and control the middle of the field should enjoy better attacking opportunities through their halves, with Kiwis pair Shaun Johnson and Kodi Nikorima opposing Tongan young guns Ata Hingano and Tui Lolohea.

The Kiwis will want to avoid handing the ball over in their own half and don't be surprised if they look to curb some of their flamboyant play and opt to kick long and early to turn Tonga's big men around, particularly in the early stages.

Both sides are looking to maintain their momentum having gone unbeaten in both their opening two pool games against Scotland and Samoa, and claim the advantage going into the knock-out stages of the tournament.

The winner will take top spot in Pool B and book a quarter-final match-up against Lebanon, the third-placed side from Pool A, while remaining on the opposite side of the draw to tournament favourites and reigning champions Australia.

The loser will face a much tougher quarter-final against the Jarryd Hayne-inspired Fijians, the top team from Pool D, with a semi-final against the Kangaroos looming for the eventual winner.

Last RLWC meeting: Group B, 1995 - Kiwis 25-24 Tonga

Last meeting: 2009 - Kiwis 40-24 Tonga

New Zealand v Tonga at Waikato Stadium, 5pm

Kiwis: 1. Roger Tuivasa-sheck 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Dean Whare 4. Brad Takairangi 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Martin Taupau 9. Thomas Leuluai 10.Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 11. Simon Mannering 12. Joseph Tapine 13. Adam Blair (c).

Interchange: 14. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 15. Russell Packer 16. Isaac Liu 17. Danny Levi.

Tonga: 1. William Hopoate 2. Daniel Tupou 18. Mahe Fonua 4. Konrad Hurrell 5. David Fusitua 6.Tuimoala Lolohea 7. Mafoa'aeata Hingano 8. Andrew Fifita 9. Sione Katoa 10. Sio Siua Taukeiaho 11. Manu Ma'u 12. Sika Manu (c) 13. Jason Taumalolo.

Interchange: 14. Siliva Havili 16. Peni Terepo 17. Ben Murdoch-Masila 19. Manu Vatuvei.

Referee: Gerard Sutton.