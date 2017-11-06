The Warriors have completed the signing of former Gold Coast Titans prop Agnatius Paasi with the 25-year-old inking a two-year deal.

The one-test Tongan international becomes the third former Warriors player to return this off-season, joining outside back Peta Hiku and forward Matiu Love-Henry.

Paasi, who debuted with the Warriors in 2014, made 54 appearances for the Titans across three seasons. He enjoyed a superb Auckland Nines tournament in 2016 that propelled him into a strong season where he played all 25 games for the Titans.

But injury restricted the aggressive and skillful prop to just 11 games this year before he sought a release from the Titans.

"Agnatius became available after being released on compassionate grounds so he and his family could return home," said Warriors CEO Cameron George.

"We're excited to be able to add him to our roster. He's another aggressive forward, just the type Stephen (Kearney) is after as we look to boost our front row resources."

Paasi joins former fellow Titan Leivaha Pulu, Adam Blair, Tohu Harris and Love-Henry in a new-look forward pack.

Backs Gerard Beale and Hiku have also signed with the Auckland club.