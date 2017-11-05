Daniel Tupou says no player has impacted the Roosters' professionalism like Sonny Bill Williams, but he believes Cooper Cronk is the perfect man to continue SBW's legacy.

Tupou doesn't have to search far for a reminder of Williams' impact at Bondi. He still has the notepad the All Blacks sensation told him to bring to training to scrawl down tips during his highly successful two-year stint at the Tricolours.

It's a precedent the entire Roosters squad continue today.

According to Tupou, Cronk's meticulous ways make him the ideal player to emulate SBW's standards.

"Cooper is a great signing for the Roosters," Tupou told The Sunday Telegraph.

"It was great to be around Sonny. All the boys gelled with him well and all got on board with what he was doing. I still have my notepad to write stuff down.

"We have all got on board with what Sonny used to do and I'm sure the players will do the same with Cooper.

"He is an awesome and great player. I'm sure whatever Robbo has planned for him, the boys will jump on board."

Before Tupou worries about the Roosters' 2018 NRL season, he is focused on helping a star-studded Tongan side create World Cup history.

The shock inclusion of NRL stars Jason Taumalolo and Andrew Fifita makes the Tongans a genuine threat.

Tupou concedes there is expectation to perform, but says his side is ready to earn the nation's first quarter-final berth. The Tongans have failed to make it past the group stage in the past four World Cups.

"There is a bit of pressure on the side with the calibre of players in the side, but the boys are gelling well," he said.

"We know we've still got more to improve on as each game comes, but it is special with the talent we've got in the squad.

"It is probably a better team than the 2013 World Cup and we're going well so far.

"The amount of support we've got from the community is crazy and insane. The boys love it and it makes us proud to be Tongan."