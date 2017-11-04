Kiwis style taking hold

The Kiwis are finding their groove on attack with their potent blend of forward power and offloads creating plenty of chances for their speed men in the halves and outside backs to finish off.

Bench hooker Danny Levi looks right at home in the test arena and provides efficient service while constantly looking to any exploit lazy marker defence, and young five-eighth Te Maire Martin's dangerous running game helps take the pressure off halfback Shaun Johnson.

Selection headaches for Kiwis

Kiwis coach David Kidwell now has some welcome selection headaches with a host of in-form forwards to pick from and a tough decision around whether to stick with Martin in the No6 role or revert back to Kodi Nikorima.

Strong performances from experienced wing pair Peta Hiku and Jason Nightingale may have done enough to see them edge out rivals Jordan Rapana and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

Centre pairing rock solid

The Kiwis have solved their problems in the centres following last week's tournament-ending injury to Gerard Beale, with veteran Dean Whare and test newcomer Brad Takairangi offering contrasting styles and skills out wide.

Whare's speed and silky passing provided wing partner Jason Nightingale with plenty of time and space to score two tries, and Takairangi gives the Kiwis much-needed size and power on the right-edge.