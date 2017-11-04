Twenty-nine people were arrested amid raucous scenes in South Auckland after Tonga beat rivals Samoa in the Rugby League World Cup.

About 3000 Tonga supporters gathered on Atkinson Ave in South Auckland to celebrate the 32-18 win at the Hamilton game - with some failing to heed repeated calls from community leaders and police for good behaviour.

A police spokeswoman said Counties Manukau police arrested 29 people in relation to the celebrations.

Two fights were captured on camera as high energy celebrations bubbled over for some, thought the night started off well enough, a Herald photographer at the scene said.

Flag waving, loud music and cheering filled the street, which initially had a small police presence.

Tensions were raised when more rugby supporters arrived later from Hamilton and police were called in from Auckland Central and Counties Manukau to close down the celebrations shortly before 1am.

Pacific Wardens were also at the scene.

Video footage taken at the scene shows police appearing to confiscate items including a massive length of wood and a long white pole.

Some shop signage was damaged but overall the night did not get too out of hand, the Herald photographer said.

People left peacefully when asked and police had the street cleared out promptly.