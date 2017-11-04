Samoan and Tongan league players joined together in a prayer as a sign of unity shortly before the Rugby League World Cup clash kicks off.

It was a stark contrast to the violent brawls which broke out between supporters in South Auckland this week, resulting in 12 arrests earlier in the week.

The match between the two South Pacific neighbours is the most anticipated of the tournament.

On a rainy Saturday, State Highway 1 from Auckland to Hamilton was flowing - slowly - with vehicles adorned with the red, blue and white of the Samoan flag and the red and white of Tonga.

A Rugby League World Cup spokesman said in excess of 17,000 tickets had been sold to the game at Waikato Stadium.

A fan zone set up nearby was also full of supporters of both nations.

Assuming the majority of fans are of Tongan or Samoan ethnicity, Hamilton's usual Pasifika population of about 8500 may have doubled today.

The game has been marred by several days of unrest in New Zealand's Pasifika heartland of South Auckland where another six people were arrested last night.

The tensions spilled over into involved numerous brawls between hundreds of people, with reports of machetes and other weapons being involved.

The genesis of the violence appears to have been when a young fan was seen burning a Samoan flag.

This triggered a crowd of stick and pole-wielding fans to fight each other.

Earlier this week, a video circulated of a mass brawl in the street on the corner of Great South Rd and Avenue Rd in Otahuhu. There have also been reports of violence in Otara and of Tongan fans riding on bonnets or hanging out windows of moving vehicles.

The outbreaks of violence have seen people giving away their tickets to tonight's match at Waikato Stadium.

"That's Auckland, not Hamilton," said Samoan-born Sofai Aigaga before the game. "Tonga and Samoa, we're close - we're all very, very close."

Mt Wellington man Elvis Elone, looking resplendent in his Tongan red and white, said the tension of the last few days was "rubbish".

"It's just the young kids that don't understand how to behave properly," he said.

Senior Sergeant Dave Litton, who was posted just outside the fan zone, said it was a positive environment and a "good, happy crowd".

"Great place to be tonight, Hamilton ... let's hope it stays that way"

The rain which beat down on Auckland today seems to have stayed there with the Waikato sun breaking through making for a thoroughly pleasant evening to watch what should be a highly-memorable game.