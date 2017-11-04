Follow live updates of the highly anticipated Rugby League World Cup pool game between Samoa and Tonga in Hamilton.

The build-up to the game has been overshadowed by violence between some rival Tongan and Samoan fans.

Tensions ignited on Monday after a photo of a young man burning the Samoan flag circulated on social media.

The next day footage appeared online of a street brawl in Otahuhu involving groups of Tongan and Samoan supporters, and police urged fans to be responsible following reports of disorder and Tongan fans riding on bonnets or hanging out windows of moving vehicles.

On Thursday night up to 200 people were involved in a clash between Tongan and Samoan league fans, featuring weapons including a machete, pole and sticks, in Otara. Six were arrested for disorderly behaviour and possession of offensive weapons.

The flare-ups between the two communities, who both have significant populations in our biggest city, has prompted tournament organisers, stadium bosses and police to renew a focus on making sure what happens before and after tonight's 7.30pm kick-off is both family-friendly and safe.

Leaders from both nations' communities have this week called for calm, among them former Warriors player and Tongan wing Manu Vatuvei and Samoan-Kiwi boxing legend David Tua.