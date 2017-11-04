Follow live updates of the Kiwis' second Rugby League World Cup pool game, against Scotland in Christchurch.

After a dominant but patchy first-up win over Samoa, the Kiwis want to show a ruthless streak and further hone their attack against a Bravehearts side looking to bounce back after a bruising 50-4 defeat to Tonga last Sunday.

Coach David Kidwell has retained the bulk of that line-up while bringing in seven new players - with young five-eighth Te Maire Martin partnering Shaun Johnson in the halves for the first time, with young Manly front-rower Addin Fonua-Blake making his test debut off the bench.

Backline trio Jason Nightingale, Dean Whare and Peta Hiku will add vital experience while Elijah Taylor and Kenny Bromwich come in for hooker Thomas Leuluai and back-rower Simon Mannering.

The pressure is on players to produce the goods ahead of next weekend's final pool encounter against Tonga in Hamilton, which is sure to be a difficult and physical assignment.

The Kiwis will also be driven to atone for their embarrassing 18-18 draw with Scotland at last year's end of season Four Nations campaign in England, and prove they are serious contenders to challenge reigning World Cup champions Australia.

Having been blown away by Tonga early on, the Bravehearts will rely heavily on captain and five-eighth Danny Brough and experienced front-rower Luke Douglas to guide them through the first 20 minutes as they look to avoid another disastrous start.

Look for young Kiwis back-rower Joseph Tapine to pull out another big performance after claiming man of the match honours last week, while wing Lewis Tierney looms as the biggest attacking threat for the visitors.

Warriors fans can also look forward to seeing fringe first grader and lock forward James Bell turn out for the Bravehearts.

Nothing less than a comprehensive Kiwis win is required, while Scotland will hope they can keep the scoreline respectable to give them some much needed confidence.