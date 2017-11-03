The violent clashes in South Auckland this week between young men waving Samoan and Tongan flags are surprising and unwelcome.

Tensions were stirred on social media with images of a Tongan supporter burning a Samoan flag ahead of tonight's rugby league clash in Hamilton between the rival nations.

What appeared to start as relatively peaceful and good natured gatherings unfortunately descended into street brawls and assaults.

The city has not seen disorder on the scale which erupted in Otahuhu and Otara these past few days for many years. The presence of sticks, poles and a machete lends an urgency to bringing the discord under control.

Advertisement

It has been reassuring to see leading community figures, including senior police officers and government ministers, urging calm and appealing for an end to the unruly behaviour which fortunately does not appear to have resulted in any serious injuries.

Police have promised a strong presence at places where rival fans could gather and have let it be known that they will draw a line where friendly banter spills into unacceptable behaviour.

It is reassuring that the hot-headed posturing has been met with a firm and collective community response. The father of the teenager who burned the flag asked forgiveness for his son's stupidity and some illustrious Samoan and Tongan identities, as well as players from both teams, have told the young men to cool it.

The message they have been given is a sound one: leave the tough stuff to the players wearing the national colours. They will give it all tonight, but they will be brothers again at the end.